Foo Fighters announce come back tribute gigs

By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 17:16

Foo Fighter's late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Credit Wikimedia

The Foo Fighters are planning two come back tribute gigs in memory of their late bandmate, Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have two upcoming tribute gigs in memory of Taylor Hawkins they announced on their website today.

They confirmed that “Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.”

The two Global Events Celebrating the Memory & Music of a Rock Legend are:- September 3 at Wembley Stadium, London and September 27 at The Kia Forum, California, USA.

The 50-year-old musician was found dead in his hotel room on March 25 this year. The late drummer leaves behind his wife Alison and three children Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.

Born in Dallas, Texas on February 17, 1972, Taylor Hawkins played in the experimental band Sylvia before playing the drums on Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Can’t Not’ tours. Hawkins officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing their original drummer William Goldsmith.

The band posted a heart-wrenching tribute to Hawkins after his death on Twitter, writing: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

