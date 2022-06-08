By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 16:07

Former England Rugby star Tom Youngs' wife dies following cancer battle Credit: Twitter @Will_Findlay1

Former England Rugby player Tom Youngs’ wife Tiffany Youngs, has died aged 35 after a long battle with Lymphoma.

The former England rugby player Tom Youngs’ wife was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in 2014, and on Wednesday, June, 8, Tom Youngs’ current team, the Leicester Tigers released a statement announcing the news:

“Leicester Tigers are deeply saddened by the news that Tiffany Youngs has passed away after her heroic battle with illness.”

“On behalf of everybody at the club, we send our condolences to the Youngs and Sands families.”

“The club will be providing no further details and asks that the Youngs and Sands families have their privacy respected at this time.”

Tributes have since begun to flood twitter, with Barbarian FC tweeting:

“Terribly sad news – Our thoughts go out to the Youngs family.An inspirational lady. Rest in peace, Tiffany,” tweeted Barbarian Rugby club.

“Absolutely heartbreaking news coming from the Youngs camp about Tiffany. What a warrior and a true inspiration. The @LeicesterTigersfamily mourn with you today Tom and you have the support of us all. Give your nearest and dearest an extra hug today folks #rugbyfamily,” tweeted another user.

“Forever grateful for getting to meet the Youngs family four years ago and to Tiffany for being so honest and open about her journey with blood cancer. So saddened to hear the news of her passing today. Sending all my thoughts and prayers to her friends and family. ❤️,” tweeted an ITV reporter.

