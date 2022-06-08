By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 9:28

Tourist dies after suffering heart attack in the sea while swimming in Menorca. Image: Camisetas Muchasuerte/ Facebook

AN Italian tourist died on Tuesday, June 7 after he suffered a heart attack and drowned in the sea off the Macarella beach, in the municipality of Ciutadella, Menorca.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, suffered a heart attack while he was swimming in the sea at around 11 am after going with his family to the Menorca beach. Despite best efforts from lifeguards and emergency medical staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In fact, the lifeguards on the beach at the Macarella beach performed CPR on the man for around 30 minutes before paramedics arrived. Local police and firefighters from Ciutadella were also dispatched to the scene.

A tent was erected around the Italian bather to protect his and the family’s privacy as medical staff desperately tried to revive the man, however, they were unable to bring the man back to life.

The Macarella beach is a small beach hidden between rocks in a tiny cove and is probably one of the most spectacular and most famous in Menorca; known for its rustic locale, surrounding cliffs and calm, turquoise waters.

