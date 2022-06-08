By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 7:55

Heartbreak as 9-year-old girl dies after suffering 'sudden illness' in school. Image: Google

THE family of a 9-year-old girl triggered an investigation into her death after she suffered a ‘sudden illness’ while at school and died.

The 9-year-old girl died after she suffered a ‘sudden illness’ in her classroom during school and was later declared dead in hospital.

The tragic events happened on Friday, June 3 but were reported widely in Italy on Tuesday, June 7 after a complaint was filed by the young girl’s parents.

According to local media reports, the schoolgirl, from Apulia (Puglia), had a sudden illness in class during school lessons and returned home, however, her condition worsened so she was rushed to hospital in Bisceglie.

Despite medical assistance from the doctors, she was pronounced dead in the emergency room shortly afterwards.

An investigation has now been opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office after the complaint was made by the family, who chose to forego the funeral until the cause of death is revealed.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by fanpage.it, have opened an investigation into possible manslaughter but an autopsy has been arranged to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the school has decided to cancel all end-of-year activities as a sign of mourning.

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reported that the 9-year-old suffered bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea while in class and that the funeral was due to take place on Tuesday, June 7 but has since been cancelled until the results of the autopsy.

The tragic incident is sadly reminiscent of the death of a 10-year-old boy in Albacete, Spain, who was found unconscious at the María de los Llanos Martínez school on Tuesday, March 8..

The boy suffered a cardiac arrest at around 9.10 am while at school but despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the young boy died at around 11 am.

