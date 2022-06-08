Iconic Spanish cycling champion Julio Jimenez dies following car crash

No todo el mundo, pero casi, ha tenido la suerte de conocer al Tío Julio, pero todo el mundo debería saber quien fue el deportista don Julio Jiménez y lo que significa su pérdida. Que la memoria, al menos la popular, porque él era de la gente, no le olvide nunca. Descanse en Paz. https://t.co/VH6PncJnb4 — Heriberto Frade (@herifrade) June 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @herifrade

The President of the Provincial Council of Avila, the Provincial Corporation and the workers of the Institution also posted a tribute to their beloved citizen Julio Jiménez Muñoz:

“The so-called ‘Clockmaker of Avila’ will always be a reference of Avila and Spanish sport, winner of three Mountain Awards in the Tour de France and another three in the Tour of Spain, among many other achievements.”

“His track record speaks for itself to classify him as one of the greats of cycling in a time when cycling was forged as a heroic and exciting sport”, reflected the president, Carlos García, who pointed out that, “however, his human qualities, his affability and his companionship, both in competition and in his personal life, made him even more special”.”

“The memory of Julio Jiménez, training and competing in the mountain passes of the province of Ávila, will be perpetual and will be an example for the current and future generations of cyclists that this land has always given”, concluded García.”

