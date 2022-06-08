By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 11:08
Iconic Spanish cycling champion Julio Jimenez dies following car crash Credit: Twitter @Movistar_Team
Spanish cycling champion Julio Jiménez, 87, died early this morning in the Nuestra Señora de Sonsoles hospital in Ávila following a car crash, in which he and two other people crashed into a wall. The incident is currently being investigated.
“Not everyone, but almost everyone, has been lucky enough to know Tío Julio, but everyone should know who the sportsman Julio Jiménez was and what his loss means. May the memory, at least the popular one, because he belonged to the people, never forget him. May he rest in peace,” read one tweet posted in tribute to the cyclist.
No todo el mundo, pero casi, ha tenido la suerte de conocer al Tío Julio, pero todo el mundo debería saber quien fue el deportista don Julio Jiménez y lo que significa su pérdida. Que la memoria, al menos la popular, porque él era de la gente, no le olvide nunca. Descanse en Paz. https://t.co/VH6PncJnb4
— Heriberto Frade (@herifrade) June 8, 2022
Credit: Twitter @herifrade
The President of the Provincial Council of Avila, the Provincial Corporation and the workers of the Institution also posted a tribute to their beloved citizen Julio Jiménez Muñoz:
“The so-called ‘Clockmaker of Avila’ will always be a reference of Avila and Spanish sport, winner of three Mountain Awards in the Tour de France and another three in the Tour of Spain, among many other achievements.”
“His track record speaks for itself to classify him as one of the greats of cycling in a time when cycling was forged as a heroic and exciting sport”, reflected the president, Carlos García, who pointed out that, “however, his human qualities, his affability and his companionship, both in competition and in his personal life, made him even more special”.”
“The memory of Julio Jiménez, training and competing in the mountain passes of the province of Ávila, will be perpetual and will be an example for the current and future generations of cyclists that this land has always given”, concluded García.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
