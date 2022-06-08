By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 14:34

Isle of Man TT races apologise for victim mixup in fatal crash Credit: Twitter @ttracesofficial

The Isle of Man TT races saw a fatal crash between two racers on Saturday, June, 4, with one being fatally injured and another severely injured.

The Isle of Man TT races have since commented on the fatal crash, announcing that there was a mixup in regards to the names of the victims.

In a public statement released on Wednesday, June, 8, they stated:

“On Saturday 4th June during the opening lap of the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races, an accident at Ago’s Leap involving outfit number 21 of César Chanal and Olivier Lavorel resulted in the death of one of the competitors.”

“The race was stopped with the deployment of full-course red flags, and medical personnel, a Travelling Marshal, and the emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.”

“One of the competitors sustained injuries that would not support life and was sadly declared dead a the scene. The second competitor second was unconscious with severe injuries.”

“The injured competitor was treated at the roadside before being transferred to Nobles hospital and then airlifted to a specialist hospital in Liverpool to receive treatment.”

“An initial identification procedure was conducted using established procedures and would appear to have resulted in a mistaken identification.”

“We now believe it was César Chanal who died at the scene of the accident on Saturday 4th June.”

“Olivier remains in a critical condition and continues to receive treatment. Both competitors’ families have been informed.”

“A thorough review of the processes relating to the identification of competitors will take place in due course.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of both Olivier and César at this truly devastating time. We ask that people do not speculate on social media.”

