By Guest Writer • 08 June 2022 • 16:23

Beck and Depp performed the single in Glasgow Credit: Screenshot YouTube

JEFF BECK and Johnny Depp to perform together in Finland in Helsinki and Tampere as part of a European tour.

They will appear at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Kaisaniemi Park on June 19 and then the following day at the Tampere-talo Oy.

Beck, known as one of music’s great collaborators, has once-again found an unexpected co-conspirator in Johnny Depp.

The musical soulmates have released their first single as a duo, a re-imagining of John Lennon’s classic track Isolation which is available now at https://Rhino.lnk.to/isolation.

They have been working behind-the-scenes for the past few several years on new music and the single finds Beck in classic form on guitar with Depp on vocals, joined by long-time Beck collaborators Vinnie Colaiuta on drums and Rhonda Smith on bass.

Jeff Beck is universally acknowledged as one of the most talented and significant guitarists in the world and has played alongside some of the greatest artists of rock, blues, and jazz.

Over the course of his distinguished 50+ years music career, he has earned an incredible eight Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice – once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist.

Johnny Depp started out as a musician before turning to acting and played in the Hollywood Vampires supergroup with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry for the last five years.

He’s also collaborated with a wide variety of musical artists over the last several decades from Oasis to Marilyn Manson to Stone Temple Pilots.

This tour should come as a pleasant relief for Depp following his series of court appearances with former wife Amber Heard.

Thank you for reading ‘Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp to perform together in Finland’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.