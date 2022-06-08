By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 June 2022 • 19:21

“Let's respect Posidonia” campaign launched in La Marina Alta Image CC B52es

The “Let’s respect Posidonia” campaign has been launched by the Marina Alta Nautical Tourism Association (ATNMA) in an effort to make boaters more aware of the need to protect local marine species.

ATNMA which works to make boating and other nautical activities compatible with environmental sustainability have produced an information leaflet that will be handed out weekly throughout the summer.

Available in Spanish, English and French, the leaflet aims to raise awareness and to provide users of the local marine environment with handy tips about how to about doing this without causing damage to marine life.

Ricardo Burriel, president of ATNMA told news site LaMarinaAlta that: “We are very clear that the majority of sailors and lovers of the sea respect the environment and have good practices.

“We are all interested in the waters being in the best possible conditions and Posidonia contributes to this. We will continue to carry out actions that promote this idea.”

Burriel added that ATNMA will continue to work with other local institutions, organisations and NGOs to achieve this goal.

Recently ANTMA has been instrumental in encouraging local councils to install more buoys to aid boat users in the area and to protect the ocean floor, work that goes hand in hand with their Let’s respect Posidonia” campaign.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.