By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 June 2022 • 9:58

2022 Property market & off-plan investment. Image - Overseas Dreams

EWN talks with property expert Peter Bowerman about the Costa Del Sol property market.

The 2022 property market continues to steadily grow and developers are starting new projects everywhere. One of the best ways to secure a bargain nowadays is utilising the off-plan discounts that builders offer when launching a new project. The great news for buyers looking right now is, along with many resale properties, we are also selling lots of these luxury new properties, often at around 75,000 euros less than if they were already finished. There are different payment schedules depending on the development, and it’s now Law that all off-plan developments have bank guarantees in place to protect every payment you make. We can also help arrange up to 70 per cent mortgages on completion, subject to status.

We have exciting new projects all over the coast, especially in; Mijas Costa, Nueva Andalucia and Estepona/Casares. La Cala de Mijas seems to be one of the favourite areas at the moment, a real little gem of a beach town which is fast becoming one of the Costa del Sol’s property hot spots. With many properties easy walking distance to its beautiful blue flag beaches and main Boulevard with great shops, bars & restaurants.

We have new projects at various stages of construction with completion from 1-2 years. Once completed, these brand new luxury properties will also be ideal for any “Buy to Let” Investors, as they will comply with all the latest renting regulations and be preferred by tenants because of their amazing locations and facilities.

Peter is one of the most published Costa del Sol property experts in both the UK and Spanish press, having spent most of his working life as a professional real estate agent and valuer. He is also the Managing Director of one of the most pro active Master Real Estate Agencies on the Costa del Sol “Overseas Dreams”. They have also recently launched their state-of-the-art and mobile-friendly website www.OverseasDreams.com. The new website is updated every night and is now simply one of the best/easiest ways to search just about every property for sale on the Costa del Sol (over 16,000 properties).

