By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 June 2022 • 19:39

Put Dénia’s Bous a la Mar to the vote Image YouTube

A vote on whether Dénia’s Bous a la Mar should continue has been called for by animal rights groups in the region.

Leading the call on Tuesday, June 8 is The Marina Alta Animalist Platform (PAMA) which would like to see a referendum held in the city that asks residents whether the controversial event should continue.

PAMA, who are being supported by other groups, said: “We think that we citizens must choose what we want for our city, which is why we pay taxes.

“If the majority do not want and do not participate in a bullfight, we request that we use democracy with a popular referendum so that all citizens registered in the city of Dénia vote for the suppression of the use of bulls in the July festivities.”

The Bous a la Mar is Dénia’s version of the running with the bulls except that it takes place in the port. Instead of the runners hiding in fenced areas those about to be caught jump or dive into the sea, often followed by the bull.

Although rescuers are on hand to fish the bull out of the water, the event is viewed by many as being cruel and unnecessary.

Instead, they would like to see the event replaced by “fun and attractive” alternatives in which no animal suffers.

PAMA has already amassed more than 12,000 signatures through an online petition, the number being hit within hours of it going live.

Bull running is an emotive topic with many against what they view as a cruel and unnecessary sport, although most these days are rather tame events. It now remains to be seen whether the council will respond to the call and put the Bous a la Mar to the vote.

