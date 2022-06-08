By Chris King • 08 June 2022 • 0:53

Sadness among fans as iconic '90s duo calls it a day.

Iconic ’90s duo Lighthouse Family have decided to call time on their music career.

After a music career of almost 30-years, the iconic ’90s duo Lighthouse Family have announced this Tuesday, June 7, that they are calling it a day. The news will come as a shock to their legion of fans as the act was scheduled to perform on July 9 at the Mouth Of Tyne Festival, according to The Sun.

“I’m so sad to let you know that after almost thirty years we have reached the end of our Lighthouse Family journey”, wrote keyboard player and producer, Paul Tucker, in a statement. He continued: “Tunde now wants to focus on his solo career and I wish him all the best”.

Babatunde Baiyewu is the duo’s singer/songwriter, jointly responsible for the huge chart success the two performers enjoyed in the 1990s with hits like ‘Lifted’, ‘High’, and ‘Ocean Drive’.

“I was really looking forward to this hometown show and playing our songs in this amazing place close to the lighthouses that gave us our name”, added Tucker. “I am as disappointed as you are. It breaks my heart to let you down”.

In 1995 Lighthouse Family stormed the music charts with ‘Ocean Drive’, their debut album. It went on to rack up an incredible more than 1.5 million in record sales. Having met while both working in Newcastle, phenomenal success came their way, especially with ‘High’, a song that hit No1 in Australia.

From the duo’s early beginnings in 1993, after signing to Polydor Records, they can look back on their music being certified platinum on six occasions. ‘Postcards From Heaven’ their sophomore album was also a massive hit.

