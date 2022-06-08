By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 19:41

School canteen grants for children up to three years old in Valencian Community Credit: Creative Commons

The latest school canteen grants for the Valencian Community aim to help guarantee free education for all children.

Spain’s Ministry of Education will allocate two million euros more, up to €75.4 million in school canteen grants next year and another almost 30 percent more, up to €77.5 million, in financial aid for the Bono Infantil and schooling for children from 0 to 3 years old in the Valencia Community, as reported by Informacion.

In the case of aid for the youngest children, which is €16.5 million more than in the current academic year, Councillor Tamarit specifies that the aim is to “guarantee free education in the 2 to 3 age group for all families, regardless of whether they choose a private nursery school, a municipal nursery school or a public school for their children, while maintaining the same level of aid for pupils from 0 to 2 years of age”.

The deadline for applying for the canteen grant is July 6 and families of ” 0-3 year olds enrolled in private nursery schools, and 0-1 and 1-2 year olds enrolled in municipal nursery schools for the next academic year 2022-2023, must apply for the grant online from Thursday June 9 until Tuesday June 28.”

The grants are between 200 and 70 euros per month for 0 to 1 year olds and between 120 and 70 euros per month for 1 to 2 year olds.

