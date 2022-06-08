By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 13:39

Soap stars' son found dead in car park aged 27. Image: Harrison Wagner/ Instagram

THE 27-year-old son of American soap stars Jack and Kristina Wagner was found dead in a Los Angeles car park on Monday, June 6 and an investigation has been launched into his sudden death.

The body of Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” soap star Jack Wagner, was found at 5.14 am in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley suburb of North Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the cause of death is currently under investigation and listed as “deferred.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the coroner’s office said: “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

The news outlet reported that Harrison had suffered addiction issues in the past.

Referring to past tweets from 64-year-old Jack Wagner, it was reported that his youngest son had relapsed in 2016 and went missing for one week.

“I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start,” Jack tweeted at the time.

“I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5days.”

The “Melrose Place” actor, who met Harrison’s mother while working together on “General Hospital”, revealed that he had been in contact with his son the following day.

Jack and Kristina, who also have a son named Peter, married in 1993, but divorced years later in 2006.

Harrison shared a picture of himself and his dad on March 17 with the caption: “Like father like son.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Hale Wagner (@harrisonwagner)