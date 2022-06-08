By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 12:43

Spain's Ministry of Health issue tips to avoid heat-related health problems Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

Spain’s Ministry of Health have issued a list of general tips to avoid any health problems caused by the rising temperatures seen across the nation.

Spain’s Ministry of Health took to Twitter to share their tips on for heat-related health problems:

“🚨 In view of the rising temperatures

🥤 Stay hydrated. Drink water and fluids frequently, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

⚠️ Avoid caffeinated, alcoholic or sugary drinks, which can lead to dehydration.”

🚨 Ante el aumento de las temperaturas 🥤 Hidrátate. Bebe agua y líquidos con frecuencia, aunque no sientas sed. ⚠️ Evita las bebidas con cafeína, alcohol o muy azucaradas, ya que pueden favorecer la deshidratación.https://t.co/ebKUNnWLCl pic.twitter.com/yEYEmOZN08 — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) June 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

On their official website Spain’s Ministry of Health published a longer list of tips to combat heat-related health problems:

The National Health System plays a key role in tackling the problems derived from exposure to excessive temperatures. Given that the best defence is prevention, we insist on the tips published in the article”Enjoy this summer in good health” with the following general recommendations for heat-related health problems:

Drink water and fluids frequently, even if you do not feel thirsty and regardless of your physical activity.

Avoid caffeinated, alcoholic or very sugary drinks, as they can promote dehydration.

Although anyone can suffer from a heat-related problem, pay special attention to babies and young children, the elderly and people with illnesses that can be aggravated by heat and dehydration, such as heart conditions.

Stay as long as possible in cool, shady or air-conditioned places and cool down whenever you need to.

Try to reduce physical activity and avoid outdoor sports during the hottest hours (12:00 to 17:00).

Wear light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing.

Never leave anyone in a parked and locked vehicle (especially children, the elderly or chronically ill).

Consult your doctor if symptoms last longer than one hour and may be related to high temperatures.

Keep your medicines in a cool place; heat can alter their composition and effects.

Eat light meals to help replenish salts lost through sweating (salads, fruit, vegetables, juices, etc.).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.