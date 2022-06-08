By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 12:43
Spain's Ministry of Health issue tips to avoid heat-related health problems
Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob
Spain’s Ministry of Health took to Twitter to share their tips on for heat-related health problems:
“🚨 In view of the rising temperatures
🥤 Stay hydrated. Drink water and fluids frequently, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
⚠️ Avoid caffeinated, alcoholic or sugary drinks, which can lead to dehydration.”
🚨 Ante el aumento de las temperaturas
🥤 Hidrátate. Bebe agua y líquidos con frecuencia, aunque no sientas sed.
⚠️ Evita las bebidas con cafeína, alcohol o muy azucaradas, ya que pueden favorecer la deshidratación.https://t.co/ebKUNnWLCl pic.twitter.com/yEYEmOZN08
— Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) June 8, 2022
On their official website Spain’s Ministry of Health published a longer list of tips to combat heat-related health problems:
The National Health System plays a key role in tackling the problems derived from exposure to excessive temperatures. Given that the best defence is prevention, we insist on the tips published in the article”Enjoy this summer in good health” with the following general recommendations for heat-related health problems:
