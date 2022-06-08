By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 18:17

Spanish police arrest wanted man linked to Charlie Hebdo terrorist group Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish police arrested the man linked to the Charlie Hebdo terrorist group on the basis of a European Arrest Warrant in force for his alleged involvement in terrorist offences.

The Spanish police reported the arrest of the alleged terrorist, connected to the group who carried out the Charlie Hebdo attacks, on Wednesday, June, 8

“A man linked to a terrorist cell in Italy has been arrested in #Barcelona. In the framework of an international operation, where 14 other people have been arrested in #Italy accused by the Italian Polizia di Stato of international terrorist association,” read a Tweet posted by Spanish National Police alongside footage of the arrest.

🚩Detenido en #Barcelona un hombre vinculado con una célula terrorista en Italia. En el marco de una operación a nivel internacional, donde han sido arrestadas otras 14 personas en #Italia acusadas por la Polizia di Stato italiana de asociación terrorista internacional pic.twitter.com/KvzrZwjYGR — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

According to the official report, the arrest warrant was linked to the arrest of 14 other persons in several Italian cities yesterday.

The investigation, carried out by the DCPP-anti-terrorism Della Polizia di Stato italiana, has been able to prove the existence of a terrorist group calling itself “Gruppo Gabar”, whose members maintained close links with each other with a view to carrying out terrorist activities.

All of them are allegedly followers of an ideological movement classified as terrorist in Pakistan and linked to the 27-year-old terrorist who, on 25 September 2020, carried out an attack in Paris near the former headquarters of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The exhaustive control on people with a radical profile and the analysis of the information provided by the Italian authorities made it possible to quickly locate and subsequently arrest the man.

The operation was carried out by agents of the Provincial Information Brigade of Barcelona, under the coordination of the General Information Commissariat.

The arrest is part of the comprehensive strategy developed by the General Information Headquarters to detect and neutralise people who belong to or collaborate with terrorist organisations.

The detainee has been handed over this Wednesday to the Central Court of Instruction number three, on duty, whose head has ordered him to be remanded in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.