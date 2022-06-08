By Guest Writer • 08 June 2022 • 11:18

Greeting the Royal Couple Credit: Fabian Picardo Twitter

THE Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived in Gibraltar in the early evening of Tuesday June 7, five hours late, after their flight had to return to Heathrow due to a technical problem.

Knowing that the Spanish Government has in the past complained about any Royal Visit (the last being the same couple in 2012) social media was abuzz with humorous comments that this was a Spanish plot to deny airspace.

A planned walkabout on Main Street for Tuesday was quickly postponed until Wednesday morning and after being greeted on the tarmac by Governor, Sir David Steel as well as the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his wife, the couple visited the RAF base where Price Edward gave the Royal Salute.

Next on the agenda was a short stop at The Nautilus Project at the Bayside complex, to discuss Gibraltar’s marine environment with students before moving on to the Convent (the Governor’s residence) for a formal dinner.

Although not officially planned, as there was a considerable number of people outside of the Convent waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple, they stopped for a chat.

The three-day visit is part of series of Platinum Jubilee trips by different members of the Royal Family to a number of countries with close links to Her Majesty.

During this time, they will tour the Rock, meeting different people and visiting some of the major sites of interest.

