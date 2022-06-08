By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 16:46

The jury didn't like Amber Heard say Depp's lawyers. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

JOHNNY DEPP’S lawyers have spoken out and said that the jury “didn’t like Amber Heard.”

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have appeared on several US chat shows today, Wednesday 8 June and spoke in-depth about the high profile trial.

They appeared on the shows to refute Amber Heard’s claim that she didn’t get a fair trial, according to Mail Online.

Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, Johnny’s lawyers, said the jury didn’t like Amber Heard because she “had an answer for everything.”

They continued: Johnny feels like the “weight of the world has been lifted from his shoulders” and continued he “hasn’t smiled like this for six years.”

‘The jury may have perceived that she didn’t take accountability for anything,’ continued Benjamin Chew.

Amber Heard has been ordered to pay Depp $8M (€7.45M) in damages after deductions but her team say she cannot afford this and have said they plan to file an appeal.

They also slammed Heard’s claim that she lost the trial because he is more powerful and popular than she is, saying it’s ‘utterly false’ that social media played a part and claiming the jury simply didn’t like her because she, unlike Johnny, ‘didn’t take accountability for anything.’

Asked whether or not they would waive the judgement, Johnny Depp’s attorneys said: ‘This was never about money for Mr Depp. This was about restoring his reputation and he’s done that.”

