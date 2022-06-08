By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 18:05

Torrevieja Lighthouse, Alicante, Costa Blanca. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Torrevieja (Alicante) prepares its services to face a record tourist occupancy rate

TORREVIEJA in the Alicante province prepares its services to face a record tourist occupancy rate this summer

With Covid-19 restrictions coming to an end the city expects to receive up to 400,000 visitors in August.

Torrevieja Town Hall is expecting tourist occupancy in Torrevieja and the Vega Baja region to be historic this summer. This is based both on the data for 2021, which were already good despite some Covid-19 restrictions still in place and on the figures of last Easter.

The Councillor for Tourism and Deputy Mayor, Rosario Martínez (PP), said that: “in addition to the prospect of a summer without restrictions, the expectation of tourist occupancy is important because part of the domestic market is not yet convinced to take the step to holiday outside the country due to the uncertainty of the international situation.”

“The City Council has contracted a campaign to attract domestic tourism to the city as opposed to other destinations in Spain and social media influencers with millions of followers are going to participate in this objective.”

The municipal areas most involved in the challenge of keeping basic services up and running in the face of the large influx of visitors expected are those of Security, with most of the responsibility assumed by the Guardia Civil, Beach Surveillance, Waste Collection and Coastal Cleaning and Tourism.

Outside the municipal competencies, above all is the reinforcement of health care, the Hospital Emergency Department expects to receive 10,000 users in August.

