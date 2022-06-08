Tragedy in Murcian waters as a child and three others die

By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 15:38

The incident occurred Wednesday, 8 June, in the waters of Murcia (Costa Calida) when four people, including a child, tragically died

The merchant ship, Express Vesubio, was responsible for alerting the authorities after they had found a migrant in the waters.

The migrant claimed he was travelling in a boat with 16 other people, according to Publico.

A statement from the Government Delegation of the Region, confirms that they managed to locate a young boy who was alive at the time. It was when he was then transferred in a helicopter after being rescued by Maritime Rescue that he finally lost his life,

The other three deceased were found at sea by emergency personnel, although one of them, as with the boy, was rescued alive and died when he was being airlifted to Almeria.

Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue personnel from the Region of Murcia, Valencia and Almeria, have sent helicopters which remain in the area trying to locate the other migrants who are still missing.

