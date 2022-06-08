By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 14:28

Two snakes and a venomous tarantula seized in Altea, Costa Blanca. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

TWO snakes and a venomous tarantula seized in Altea, Costa Blanca have now been re-homed in Terra Natura, Benidorm

Following a request from the Town Hall of Altea (Alicante), the Guardia Civil has rescued two snakes and a poisonous tarantula from a rural house, according to EFE.

The animals have now been transferred to the Terra Natura, Nature and Animal Park in Benidorm.

The park’s Herpetology department has taken responsibility for the care of these animals, which have been confiscated from an owner who could not prove their lawful origin.

Terra Natura Benidorm is a nature and animal park dedicated to family leisure that also has 50 endangered species.

Terra Natura is a zoological park that emerged as an innovative answer to the new demands of a modern society increasingly committed to respect for nature and awareness regarding the conservation of natural resources.

Zoological parks must especially promote and develop conservation and research actions that enhance the chances of ex-situ survival in order to export these species back to their conditions in situ.

Animals are born, they grow and they breed within the zoo’s specially designed facilities. The aim is to keep populations stable and to increase the genetic pool in order to conserve the species and enable reintroductions in natural areas where the animals have disappeared or are close to disappearing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.