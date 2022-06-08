Two-year-old boy who fell into a pool in Malaga’s Coin last weekend has passed away

By Chris King • 08 June 2022 • 0:20

Image of Malaga's Maternal and Child Hospital. Credit: Google maps - Lorena

The two-year-old boy who fell into a swimming pool last weekend in the Malaga town of Coin has died.

It has been reported this evening, Tuesday, June 7, that the two-year-old boy who fell into a swimming pool last Saturday, June 4, at a property in the Malaga town of Coin, passed away this afternoon.

The little boy had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Malaga in critical condition. Health sources from the facility have confirmed the boy’s death to Europa Press.