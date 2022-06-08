Two-year-old boy who fell into a pool in Malaga’s Coin last weekend has passed away

By Chris King • 08 June 2022 • 0:20
Image of Malaga's Maternal and Child Hospital.
Credit: Google maps - Lorena
It has been reported this evening, Tuesday, June 7, that the two-year-old boy who fell into a swimming pool last Saturday, June 4, at a property in the Malaga town of Coin, passed away this afternoon.
The little boy had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Malaga in critical condition. Health sources from the facility have confirmed the boy’s death to Europa Press.
112 Andalucia Emergency services received a call from a family member last Saturday at around 5:45pm, from an address in the Sierra Gorda urbanisation in the municipality of Coin. They informed the operator that a child had fallen into a swimming pool, and that they had recovered him from the water, but that he was in a serious condition.
Patrols from the Guardia Civil and Coin Local Police were mobilised to the location, along with a 061 emergency ambulance. Medics managed to revive the young boy, and he was subsequently transferred by helicopter to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga where he had been in the ICU until his passing this afternoon.
___________________________________________________________
