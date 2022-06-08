By Anna Ellis • 08 June 2022 • 13:16

UK: Big shake-up in health and social care leadership. Credit Wikimedia

BIGGEST shake-up in health and social care leadership in a generation to improve patient care

A landmark review into health and social care leadership led by General Sir Gordon Messenger and Dame Linda Pollard will be published today.

Health and Social Care Secretary welcomes the report and accepts recommendations in full to ensure the best possible leadership across the country. The review sets out new plans to attract great leaders to the most challenged areas in the NHS.

Strengthening leadership and embedding the best examples of management is vital in ensuring every pound of investment is well spent, with the government investing a record amount in health and care services over the next three years to tackle the Covid backlog.

The review team met over a thousand passionate front-line staff, managers and leaders across health and social care to hear their views which informed their recommendations for improving the skills of all leaders and managers and putting the right culture, training and incentives in place.

While it recognised the current pressures faced by the workforce and identified many examples of inspirational leadership, it found overall there was a lack of consistency and coordination – in particular, that there has developed over time an “institutional inadequacy” in the way that leadership and management is trained, developed and valued.

The report also sets out new plans to attract great leaders to the most challenged areas in the NHS, with a package of support and incentives to recruit the top talent into these positions. Through support networks, peer mentoring, training and development, this will ensure the government and the NHS can continue to tackle disparities across the country.

It also found evidence of poor behaviours and attitudes such as discrimination, bullying and blame cultures in certain parts of the health and social care system, with some staff in the NHS in particular not feeling comfortable speaking up. It identified a lack of equal opportunity for managers to access training and colleagues to progress in their careers, with those who have existing networks or contacts more likely to access these opportunities.

