By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 11:30

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of June 8. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Wednesday, June 8, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Another 13 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, June 7, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 140 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 31,500, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian artillery systems and MLRS, which have risen by nine and six respectively. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 703 and 213.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 08.06 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.06 ➡️ https://t.co/9tlyANwPy8 pic.twitter.com/YTHM4vuwrh — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 8, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Tuesday, June 7 in the Slavic region – for the third day in a row.

A detailed breakdown of the 105th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 13 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3429 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of three more Russian tanks means that Russia has lost 1393 in total.

Втрати ворога в інфографіці 👇 pic.twitter.com/KAOJUQCp4A — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 8, 2022

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed six more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), taking to total destroyed by Ukrainian forces to 559.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.