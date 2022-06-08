Ukrainian woman nicknamed “Pobeda” detained for working as Russian military intelligence agent

By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 15:36

Credit: Security Service of Ukraine

The Russian military intelligence agent was detained in the city of Zhytomyr, Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, June, 8, by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the Ukrainian woman who worked as a Russian military intelligence agent, is a resident of one of the villages in the region.

An officer of the Russian Federation’s security service unit “took in” the woman on prohibited social networks in Ukraine, where she expressed an aggressive pro-Russian stance.

Russian forces allegedly recruited her and gave her the pseudonym “Pobeda”. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the woman received detailed instructions from her “handler” on how to collect and transmit the data they needed.

This was allegedly extremely important information for the Russian Intelligence Service, as the AFU forces were moving through the village to dislodge the enemy from the temporarily occupied territories.

In the course of the search, law enforcers found in the agent, a means of communication with the military commanders of the Russian Federation. The woman admitted that she was working with the enemy and gave evidence of her unlawful activities.

SBU investigators informed her that she was suspected of state treason and the woman now faces up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The news of the Russian military intelligence agent working in Ukraine follows previous reports of Russian soldiers allegedly allowed to shoot civilians at checkpoints in Ukraine’s Kherson region, according to the Ukraine Security Service.

