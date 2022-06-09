By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 14:28

100 seafarers who lost jobs at P&O ferries report missing possessions Credit: Twitter @POferries

An estimated 100 seafarers sacked by P&O Ferries have claimed that their possessions are still missing.

P&O Ferries’ Chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite claimed that giving former employees possessions that they had with them whilst working on P&O Ferries was of “top priority”.

The Chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite also wrote a letter to Tory MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the Commons’ Transport Select Committee, in which he admitted to only 90 percent of the 786 workers sacked without notice having “received their personal belongings back”.

He wrote: “I appreciate the frustration that a small number of our ex-seafarers are experiencing with regard to the return of their personal items.

“Rest assured that reuniting everyone with their possessions remains a top priority and we have a dedicated P&O Ferries team who are currently focused on this task.”

Hebblethwaite continued in his letter: “Approximately 100 of our 786 ex-seafarers have written to us in relation to specific possessions they believe are missing.”

He also claimed that items currently in the possession of P&O Ferries are being “stored securely” in offices.

Hebblethwaite claimed that the company would “fairly compensate for all proven claims” if a missing item was not found or was found to be damaged.

P&O Ferries received major criticism when it decided to replace its seafarers with cheaper staff from agencies in March, as reported by TheIndependent.

