13-year-old student shot at school in Malaga’s Alhaurin de la Torre

By Chris King • 09 June 2022 • 18:15

A 13-year-old student has been shot in the courtyard of Capellania school in the Malaga town of Alhaurin de la Torre.

According to sources close to the investigation, as reported by malagahoy.es, a second-year ESO student has been shot today, Thursday 9, while in the courtyard of the Capellania school, in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

The incident occurred at around 2pm, with the 13-year-old child immediately being transferred to a hospital in the capital of Malaga. Her condition is unknown, although it is believed it is not serious.

Apparently, the alleged perpetrator of the events was a man who shot from a house adjoining the educational facility. This individual has already been arrested and the Guardia Civil is investigating how the situation happened.

Patrols from Alhaurin de la Torre Local Police, as well as the Guardia Civil, responded to the emergency call, and the latter force has taken charge of the investigation.

In recent weeks, the El Gato Garduño association of this municipality has been denouncing that they had found several cats dead from gunshot wounds. Just over a week ago, it had in fact been reported by Malaga Hoy that a feline had been injured after being shot. This had occurred inside the courtyard of the Torrijos Public School, also located in Alhaurin de la Torre.

