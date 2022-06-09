A night to remember for Alicante province’s Calpe and District 41 Club

By Linda Hall • 09 June 2022 • 19:00

GALA EVENING: Calpe and District 41 Club celebrated the 16th anniversary of their charter Photo credit: Andrew Johnson

CALPE AND DISTRICT 41 CLUB has celebrated the 16th anniversary of its charter.

After three years of patiently waiting, chairman Stuart Badman was finally able to lead the celebrations of the anniversary, also marking the end of a challenging but successful two years as chairman owing to Covid Covid.

Sadly Stuart’s wife Ann was in hospital following a fall, and was unable to be by his side as she obviously wished.

Founder chairman, Andrew Johnson, as Master of Ceremonies on behalf of outgoing Chairman Stuart and incoming Chairman, Peter Moore, welcomed the UK and Ireland 41 Club’s national President, Jim Conway as well as representatives of other service organisations, past and current officers, their ladies and a number of guests.

During the event, national President, Jim Conway, in a punchy and amusing address, installed incoming chairman, Peter, as the chain of office was passed on.

After the brief formalities, everyone then danced until midnight to the Sugar Shack duo.

“It was a wonderful evening of fun and fellowship,” Andrew Johnson said afterwards.

41 Club is a fellowship organisation for past Round Table members, which welcomes members of other service organisations. More information can be found the www.calpe41club.com website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.