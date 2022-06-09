Alba Bermejo School of Singing to give charity concert in Rincon

By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 16:33

The Alba Bermejo School of Singing will give a charity concert in Rincon. Image: Escuela de Canto Alba Bermejo

The Alba Bermejo School of Singing, in Malaga’s Rincon de la Victoria, is set to give a charity concert against human trafficking on June 11.

The Department of Social Welfare of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall has announced a free charity concert to be given against 21st-century slavery: the trafficking of women and girls for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The charity event, which is supported by Papilio Association, will take place at the Centro de Estudios del Folclore Malagueño in Benagalbon on June 11 at 8pm. The concert will be organised by the Alba Bermejo School of Singing, and the students of the schools will perform duets and trios in Spanish and English.

Around 80 per cent of trafficking worldwide is for the purpose of sexual exploitation, and of this percentage, more than 90 per cent of the victims are women and girls.

Every year, the Department of Social Welfare commemorates World Day against Trafficking in Persons, showing its firm rejection and condemnation of a hugely degrading practice that directly threatens the freedom, integrity, health and safety of millions of people in the world.

