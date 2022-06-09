Almuñecar associations come together to raise awareness about their work

By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 22:47

Almuñecar associations came together to raise awareness about their work. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The latest Meeting of Associations in Almuñecar, Granada, was a hugely successful event in which a number of the municipality’s associations came together to share their work.

Almuñecar’s Meeting of Associations (Encuentro de Asociaciones) took place on June 4 in El Majuelo Park after a hiatus of two years. The event, which was organised by the Departments of Social Services, Citizen Participation and Institutional Relations of the Almuñecar Town Hall, had the aim of “raising awareness of the [associations that form the] social fabric of our municipality and the important functions they perform”, as explained by the councillor for Social Services, Maria del Carmen Reinoso.

The meeting started mid-morning and lasted until late afternoon. A large number of workshops, exhibitions and activities took place over the day. One of the highlights included the presentation of a cheque for €2,000 to the Marisa Sendón Association of Single Mothers by Kiwanis International Costa Tropical Almuñecar.

The many participants at the event enjoyed the products made and distributed by groups such as Asinal, Alhoja, Afavida, Apama, the Red Cross and many other associations. There were plenty of workshops and sporting or cultural exhibitions such as the kenpo martial arts exhibition, the flamenco display by the María Gómez La Canastera School and Verónica Callejón’s storytelling workshop.

There were numerous groups dedicated to painting and music, and Caritas helped to make everyone’s day even more pleasant by running the bar and preparing paella and migas for the attendees to enjoy.

With the presentation of diplomas and awards to the associations, groups, entities and individuals who participated or collaborated in the Meeting of Associations 2022, the day came to an end. Maria del Carmen Reinoso closed the event by thanking the participants, highlighting how valuable their work is despite often going unnoticed and awarded them with their diplomas.

