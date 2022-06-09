Around 350 kg of waste retrieved from Marina de Magaluf, Calvia

By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 23:18

Around 350 kg of waste has been retrieved from the Marina de Magaluf, Calvia. Image: Calvia Town Hall

The latest cleaning operation in Magaluf, Calvia, carried out by a team of volunteers resulted in approximately 350 kg of waste being removed from the area.

On June 3, volunteers from the Red Cross and two cleaning brigades from the mental health association Estel de Llevant carried out a cleaning operation of the Critical Biological Area (ABC) of the Marina de Magaluf in Mallorca, in collaboration with the Environmental and Ecological Transition Service of the Calvia Town Hall and the Regional Ministry of the Environment and Territory.

Around 350 kg of waste was collected, enough to fill four large containers with plastic packaging, two containers with glass and two containers with general rubbish.

This initiative is part of the European campaign Let’s Clean Up Europe 2022. The aim was to clean up an area of special biological interest, raise public awareness about the problems caused by waste and rubbish and teach people about the endemic species that can be found in Magaluf and the efforts being made for their conservation.

The cleaning operation also involved the participation of the municipal cleaning company Calvia 2000, which provided the containers for the waste and removed them once full.

