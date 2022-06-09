BiciPalma: Public bike rental service in Palma gets social media profiles

By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 20:07

BiciPalma: The public bike rental service in Palma now has social media profiles. Image: Palma Town Hall

The new BiciPalma profiles on social media will allow users of Palma’s public bike rental service to keep up-to-date with the latest information from the service.

The new @bicipalma profile was launched on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on June 3 to mark the occasion of World Bicycle Day. The new channel will be used to inform residents and visitors about BiciPalma, the public bike rental service which will be expanded in Palma from the end of the summer.

The Palma councillor for Sustainable Mobility said that the intention is to make citizens aware of the changes that BiciPalma will bring. “Taking advantage of the fact that today is World Bike Day, we have created a profile to show the details of the new additions to the BiciPalma service,” he said.

The new BiciPalma service involves an investment of €2,624,350 and is financed by the Next Generation Funds through the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA). The number of stations will be increased from 37 to 72, with 800 new bicycles, of which 240 will be electric and 560 mechanical, and more docking points. Up to 20 more neighbourhoods will be reached in Palma.

