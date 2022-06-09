By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 16:35

BREAKING NEWS: British soldiers sentenced to death by Ukraine's breakaway state

The two British soldiers have been sentenced to death for fighting alongside Ukraine by the breakaway state known as the Donetsk People’s Republic, as reported by Russian media.

British soldiers Aided Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan Brahim Saadoun have reportedly been sentenced to death by the Donetsk People’s Republic, as reported by Utro.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aiden Aslin and 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, were arrested in April, before their appearance in court in the DPR.

Various Russian news agencies have claimed that the men intend to appeal.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news of the sentence of the British soldiers follows two days of problems for the government of Donetsk People’s Republic, as the whole government was reportedly dismissed due to the alleged resignation of the chairman of the DPR government, Oleksandr Ananchenko, according to leader of the DPR, Denys Pushylin on Wednesday, June, 8.

According to Pushylin, he offered the resigned chairman a role in the “development of the public sector”.

Aleksandr Ananchenko has formally led the DPR government since 2018 and has now been replaced, in an appointment directly by Russia, by Vitaliy Khothsenko, according to the city advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko.

