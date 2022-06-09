UPDATE: Schools in Benahavis closed due to wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountains

By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 9:30

BREAKING UPDATE: Military Emergency Unit called in to fight huge wildfire in Malaga's Sierra Bermeja mountains Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

Residents in Benahavis may be allowed back to the village on Thursday, June 9 but schools will remain closed.

UPDATE 9.30 am (June 9) – Schools and daycare centres in Benahavis are closed on Thursday, June 9 due to the wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja, according to an announcement from the town hall.

“The Malaga Education Directorate has given instructions not to open school tomorrow and classes will be suspended on June 9th until further notice. As soon as I have more news I will update you,” said Christina Gomez, Director of CEIP Daidín.

Silvia González Gamber, Director of Benahavis Daycare, reiterated the comments: “The Malaga Education Commissioner has given instructions not to open the daycare on June 9th until further notice. I will update you as soon as there is more news. Hope everyone is ok and has found somewhere to stay.”

It is believed that residents of the village with be allowed back around noon on Thursday, June 9 after being evacuated on Wednesday, June 8. Temporary accommodation was arranged at the council marquee in San Pedro.

UPDATE 11.35 pm (June 8) – Local police are moving up and down the streets of the village telling residents to vacate their homes and to move to a place of safety. According to the police, temporary accommodation has been arranged at the council marquee in San Pedro, where the Covid-19 vaccinations were given out.

The police announcements can be seen in the on-site video provided by Ana Guerrero Guerrero who is on the scene.

The Military Emergency Unit had been called in to fight huge wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountain range as wind speeds are making the fire spread 30 metres per minute.

Update 9.58pm (June 8) The huge wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja is continuing to spread according to the latest reports by emergency services, who posted an official update on their Twitter account stating:

“The Councillor of @InteriorJunta @eliasbendodo has declared level 2 of the #Emergency Plan for #IIFF. The @UMEgob has been mobilised 📷 Infoca Command Post”

Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

A video showing the expansion of the fire was also posted:

“🔴 #IFPujerra : Means:

-15 aircraft (6 helicopters, 2 Super Puma; 2 Kamov, 2 ground cargo aircraft, 2 amphibious and 1 coordination aircraft).

-140 troops

-6 fire engines

-1 UMIF

-1 UMMT

-1 UNASIF

Wind speed makes the fire advance 30 metres per minute.”

Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

Original 5.46pm (June 8) A huge wildfire has broken out in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountain range near the town of Pujerra, as reported on Wednesday, June, 8.

The wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountain range reportedly began at 3.19.pm with emergency services rushing to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services took to Twitter to report the fire:

“UPDATED: #IFPujerra, declared at 15:19 hours.

Means: 4 transport and firefighting helicopters, 2 Super Puma, 2 KAMOV helicopters, 2 ground loader aircraft, 1 coordination aircraft, 3 #BRICA, 7 #TOP, 10 groups of #forestry firefighters, 6 fire engines, 3 #AAMM.”

Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

Credit: Twitter @CarmenCrespoPP

Further photos of the wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountains are being shared by users on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @absolut1865

The wildfire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja is currently believed to have started due to the extreme temperatures in the area.

Local resident Lynda Woodin provided photos of the wildfire shot from the Benahavis area.

