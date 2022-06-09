By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 June 2022 • 21:50

Columnist Nora Johnson: Help! We’re reliving the 1970s

DO you feel like you’re living in the 1990s? Tory sleaze, economic turmoil, war in Europe ‐ even Anneka Rice (remember her?) is back with a new run of Challenge Anneka. Or rather, the 1970s? That it’s getting more like the 70s every day.



Interviews with union leaders with six-figure salaries beginning to flex their muscles. Threats of strikes in a vital part of the national infrastructure. Demands for a much larger percentage rise than any other worker could contemplate. The attitude that it’s all the government’s fault. The intransigence that ending out‐of‐date practices and the introduction of technology are totally off the agenda. Add to all that inflation, a falling Pound, a government past its sell‐by‐date and pitch invasions at football stadiums. This is straight out of that depressing decade ‐ and I’m getting out my tie‐dyed tops and bell‐bottom jeans…

Compared with today, the 90s was a golden age. A ‘free’ decade between the end of the Cold War and September 11. But Anneka again? Just shows the intellectual poverty of the broadcast media. They haven’t a single original idea to make new programmes or dramas that anyone wants to watch…

