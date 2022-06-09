By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 17:17

Coronation Street & Brookside actor James Carroll dies suddenly. Credit: Twitter

CORONATION Street & Brookside actor James Carroll dies suddenly as tributes pour in on his Facebook page

James was known for his role as Brian ‘Bumper’ Humphreys on the Channel 4 soap between 1988 and 1991.

He also starred as Mary Taylor’s friend Colin in Coronation Street earlier this year, according to Mail Online.

It has not been revealed what the cause of death is but James had been living with a brain condition.

He also launched a YouTube channel opening up about his health condition, saying that his brain arteries could erupt at ‘anytime’. He said in one of his videos: “I’ve been with Justine now, what – nearly 13 years.”

“Me and Justine (James’ wife) have had so much fun in 13 years. It’s difficult to think about concerns about not being here because, you know, without meeting Justine and without having the boys, I think about those 13 years.

“If I died tomorrow, I’d be a happy man. I wouldn’t be up wherever I was, I wouldn’t be bitter about it, because in life and experience and stuff like that, I’ve had just such good fun and such an amount of love and good times.”

One Facebook post left for James read: ‘Rest in peace pal. Thanks for the shows and laughs. Deepest condolences to family and friends. Surely a showbiz star will twinkle brighter now. Good night god bless to one of the finest gentlemen on this planet it was a pleasure to watch you perform and become great friends.’

