By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 13:21

Doctors close ranks around Nadal: "Infiltrations are not doping". CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

SPANISH doctors close ranks around Rafael Nadal stating that: “Infiltrations are not doping”, according to 20 minutos.

The Spanish Society of Sports Medicine has issued a statement with 12 points clarifying the commotion.

The Spanish Society of Sports Medicine has issued an informative note, before the “comments that are taking place in the public opinion in relation to the treatment received by the tennis player Rafael Nadal in his last participation in the Roland Garros tournament”, affirming that “infiltration is not doping“.

In 12 points, the medical entity explains, among other things, that “anaesthetic infiltrations are therapeutic procedures of wide and ancient use, both in the field of sport and in the workplace and in many others”.

He adds that “the indications for infiltrations are well defined in medicine and their main objective is to reduce localised pain in an anatomical area”.

And stresses that “infiltrations are not banned in cycling by the International Cycling Union, as has been indicated by a French athlete”.

Explaining that “linking the concepts of infiltration and doping is incorrect and is possibly intended to cast doubt on the legality of the results of some athletes”.

The Spanish Society of Sports Medicine concludes that “an infiltration is not a method of doping unless a prohibited substance is administered in that injection”.

