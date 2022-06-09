Exclusive interview: Emma de Voss of The Bed Warehouse

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 June 2022 • 11:46

For our Women in Business special, we have been speaking with amazing and talented businesswomen on the Costa del Sol about how and why they started their business, what motivates and inspires them and asked whether they had any advice for budding entrepreneurs.

We spoke with Emma de Voss of The Bed Warehouse in Calahonda about her business…

What is the business and your role?

I own The Bed Warehouse, supplying UK brand name mattresses and beds from brands such as John Lewis, Relyon, Silentnight and Harrison Spinks. We also have beds manufactured for us in the UK whereby you can choose from a wide range of styles, fabrics, colours and sizes.

Have you always wanted to run your own business and what made you start your own business?

This is a family business which started with my dad who manufactured his own beds even before I was born! We set up The Bed Warehouse both here in Spain and in Portugal as there was such a gap in the market for it. It was almost impossible for expats to find the quality of beds that they were used to and brands that they recognised and loved. With his contacts in the bankrupt stock industry, we can provide all of these at a fraction of the retail cost.

Also, when it comes to a bed, size is important! We specialise in UK Superking size (180x200cm)- this larger size is not a common sizing in Spain.

When did you start the business and what is your background in the field?

We set up the business in both Spain and Portugal 12 years ago, my dad having previously owned successful bed shops in the UK. Because of him, I learnt about all of the technology that goes into a great quality mattress. Growing up in Spain it seemed that all mattresses were just a solid piece of foam and I had no idea of the luxury to be had and the importance of having the correct mattress. We are not all built the same after all so, of course, there is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to beds.

What motivates and inspires you?

I love having a job that I am passionate about. I always wanted to do something that would help people and in my small way, I really feel that I am. With the knowledge that I have, I can help people choose the correct bed to suit them. It is so motivating to hear positive feedback from so many people who have suffered from back pain and sleepless nights and now have a better quality of life. It seems such a simple change but can have such a dramatic impact- since we spend a third of our lives in bed, its no wonder really!

Do you have any advice for people wanting to start their own business?

Having your own business can be a lot of hard work but also incredibly rewarding. If you are passionate about something and want to share that with other people, then there is no better feeling! With all of the struggles that we have all faced in recent years, a lot of people are finding it is time for a change. If you have the right motivation and dedication, why not follow your dreams- anything is possible! 🙂

