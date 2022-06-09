EU urges Algeria to restore friendship treaty with Spain

By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 18:39

Spaniish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez. Credit Wikimedia

The European Union (EU) urged Algeria to restore the friendship treaty with Spain, Thursday June 9, according to La Sexta

Algeria made the decision to suspend a two-decade-old friendship treaty with Spain yesterday in an announcement saying: “The Spanish authorities have launched a campaign to justify the position they have adopted on Western Sahara, a violation of their legal, moral and political obligations as an administrator of the territory that weighs on the Kingdom of Spain.”

Shortly after the announcement from Algeria, The National Republican Party (Partido Republicano Nacional, PRN) confirmed saying: “Algeria has today suspended with immediate effect the treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation with Spain.”

All on the same day that Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, defended in Congress his change of position on Western Sahara, which he believes is already yielding positive results in their relationship with Morocco, despite the fact that it still does not receive the support of his party nor the opposition party.

European Commission spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, told reporters Thursday that the treaty decision is “deeply worrying, and we, therefore, call on the Algerian authorities to review their decision.”

“Algeria is an important European Union partner in the Mediterranean (region), and a key factor for regional stability,” Massrali said. “We are evaluating the impact of the decision, and solutions must be found through dialogue and diplomatic means.”

“We hope that Algeria will reverse its decision and work with Spain to overcome the current disagreement,” she added.

