By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 14:52

European Commission and United States sign cooperation arrangement. Credit Wikimedia

EUROPEAN Commission and the United States sign cooperation arrangement on preparedness and response to public health threats

Following the statement by President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden marking the second Global COVID-19 Summit, the European Commission and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have signed an arrangement to strengthen cooperation on preparedness and response to public health threats.

This will enable the Commission and the U.S. to work together on a broad range of topics to jointly tackle health emergencies, contributing to establishing a strong global health architecture.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “Today’s first transatlantic arrangement on cooperation in the area of health is an important step in our already close working relationship with the US to counter COVID-19.”

“We share broad mutual interests in the control and prevention of infectious diseases globally. Today we put this cooperation on a new footing, to jointly identify health threats, work together on procuring medical countermeasures and prepare for health threats together. As the pandemic has shown us, joining forces will enable us to better deal with future health crises and better protect citizens across Europe and globally.”

Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said: “Strengthening our collaboration with the European Commission through this formal arrangement signifies the importance the U.S. places on working together toward our shared pandemic preparedness and response goals.”

“In addition, this arrangement gives us an opportunity to jointly assist other countries, including those outside of the European Union, with building up their capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats.”

