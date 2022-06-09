By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 June 2022 • 11:59

Exclusive interview: Keep Cool with Ace of Shades

Ace of Shades is a family run business with years of experience offering both commercial and residential fitting solutions for awnings, glass curtains, interior/exterior blinds, security shutters, mosquito screen systems, UPVC doors and windows – as well as so much more.

The team at Ace of Shades believes in using the best products at the best prices from Malaga to Sotogrande and the inland areas, resulting in many happy customers and an immaculate reputation on the coast!

For our Women in Business special, we interviewed Michelle Johnstone of Ace of Shades about her experiences and how she started this successful company.

Have you always wanted to run your own business and what made you start your own business?

I had run businesses in the UK, I came to Spain to enjoy life when Ace of Shades came along. It was an opportunity too good to let slip by, so we took it a chance on it and began building. My passion is so strong that when I decide to do something it has to be perfect.

When did you start the business and what is your background in the field?

We started the business in 2009, it was an ongoing business we suddenly decided to buy. I had no prior knowledge but thankfully the owner stayed on with us for a while to show us the ropes, so to speak, and the rest as they say is history. I then renamed and branded the business. So began our journey with the EWN.

Have you come across any differences between men and women in business?

Not really, I think us serious business owners respect each other. It also affords me to be able to recommend credible businesses to my clients should they need any other services.

What motivates and inspires you?

Customer service, which I think is a very important aspect of our business. I love to see happy clients.

Do you have any advice for people wanting to start their own business?

The rewards are there but you have to be willing to put the hours in and prepared to work hard.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Haha! Hopefully enjoying my retirement whilst watching reruns of ‘Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun’…lol!

