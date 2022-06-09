By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 June 2022 • 11:27

Exclusive interview: Madi Askew of Costa Angels

Costa Angels CDS Care Services in Alhaurin el Grande, Malaga, reach out to the elderly, disabled and recuperating individuals who require assistance with day-to-day living.

The compassionate and professional team at Costa Angels introduce carers who deliver excellent client-centred care packages for hourly, 24 hour live in, respite and palliative care.

We spoke exclusively with the operational manager and shareholder at Costa Angels, Madi Askew, about being a woman in business, what motivates and inspires her and her advice for those wanting to start their own business.

Have you always wanted to run your own business and what made you start your own business?

My childhood friend, Mia Thomas, asked me to move to Spain and run the business. As a frequent visitor to the Costa del Sol, I fell in love with the Andalucian culture and could see the continuing need for high-quality care due to an ageing community.

When did you start the business and what is your background in the field?

Costa Angels has been established for 8 years. I joined 4 years ago to grow the business due to my 30 years experience and skill sets within the care sector.

What is your philosophy at Costa Angels?

Our philosophy is empowering independent living and working inclusively, recognising and supporting diversity and personal choice. We believe that every person has the right to independent living whilst remaining in the comfort and security of their own home.

What motivates and inspires you?

The carers inspire and motivate me every day. Their dedication, commitment and compassion for what they do through some recent difficult times.

Do you have any advice for people wanting to start their own business?

Ensure that you engage a good Gestor as the bureaucracy here can be daunting. Patience, as people need to see that you are not a transient company. A sense of humour always helps during the difficult times!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Still working in the field that I feel passionate about.

Address: Partida Lomas P20, Alhaurin el Grande, Malaga

Open: 10am – 8pm Monday to Friday, 10am – 2pm Saturdays, closed Sundays

Costa Angels telephone: 952 709 933, 611 289 381 or 686 402 030

Website: Click here