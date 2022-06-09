Exclusive interview: RDMC’S Carlie & Mollie Jones

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 June 2022 • 12:24

Image - Carlie & Mollie Jones - the female side of RDMC’S

RDMC’S is a family run business with over 35 years of experience in the glazing, construction and steel industry as a specialised manufacturer of glass curtains, stainless steel and windows and doors. Established on the Costa Del Sol nearly 20 years ago, we spoke with owner Carlie Jones and her daughter Mollie about what it’s like being a woman in business.

Carlie started the business with her husband and father in a small local in las lagunas. It was just the three of them and Carlie’s brother in law working for the company and Carlie would often be seen unloading large sheets of glass with the men in her family and helping to manufacture the units.

Over the years the company has expanded greatly and now occupies two large naves, employing around 20 staff manufacturing windows and doors, stainless steel, glass curtains, steel structures and much more. In fact, they can help you with all your glass needs!

In the past four years, Carlie’s daughter Mollie has joined the company and is an amazing asset to the family business. Living in Spain for most of her life, Mollie is able to deal perfectly with Spanish clients, reps and admin to ensure that the company runs even more smoothly. Carlie said it’s a pleasure to see her daughter thriving within the business, hoping to see Mollie running the company when she retires.

When asked about any differences between men and women in business, Carlie said that a mixture of both is what she feels makes RDMC’S such a success. Jokingly, she said it does niggle that people naturally ask a female if they can speak to the boss. She winked and laughed saying: “It used to bother me but I’ve gotten good at putting people straight on who the boss is!”

Mollie agreed with her mother that, for them, it works with the mixture of both but she isn’t sure if that was the mix of men and women or it being a family business that makes them work so well together.

When asked if she would recommend running your own business, Carlie said that as a youngster she was always trying different business ideas and always felt entrepreneurial, loving the buzz of making a business work. She warns that you need to be able to live with less sleep and more stress as there are no set hours when running your own business.

As a well-established company on the coast, covering from Nerja to Gibraltar, it looks like they will be here in another 20 years with the addition of Mollie!

Open: 7:30am – 4:30pm

Address: Nave 16 y 18 Camino Hera, Las Lagunas De Mijas

Telephone: 952 477 963 / 677 712 742

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @rdmcs