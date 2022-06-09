Exclusive interview with AriLiz: Unique therapuetic solutions

By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 11:35

AriLiz, based in Marbella but helping clients all over the world, offers unique therapeutic solutions to release you from your blockages to happiness by combining scientific research with holistic and spiritual guidance. Whether your issues are emotional, physical or even weight-related, AriLiz can help.

We spoke with Ariane and Liz of AriLiz about their business, how and why the business began and how they help their pateints.

What made you start your own business?

Ariane began her own holistic psychology business almost 20 years ago with a desire to help others after studying ways to her deal with her own demons. Liz ran a successful insurance business for 20 years after gaining a business degree, before redirecting her passion into the spiritual and holistic world.

When did you start the business and what is your background in the field?

We began working together soon after meeting a few years ago, realising that our skills, individual experiences and talents combined perfectly to bring unique therapeutic techniques to a wider audience. With two books published and instructional and informative videos available, our passion to find new solutions to physical or emotional issues continues.

Have you come across any differences between men and women in business?

We believe that both men and women can be highly effective in business as long as they use their natural gifts efficiently and with empathy for the benefit of employees and clients. We believe that understanding on a deep level helps our clients to open up and trust us to help.

What motivates and inspires you?

Our passion is to combine scientific research with alternative and holistic therapies, accept guidance from the Universe, and bring relief to those suffering the after-effects of trauma, or struggling with health or weight issues. On many occasions we have been asked by the medical profession if we can help someone when everything else has failed. Usually, we find the root cause of the problem is emotional or psychological. This will either fix the issue completely or just clear the way for the medicine to work as it should. We believe that the medical profession and holistic therapists should be working together to bring the most benefit to patients.

We always feel so inspired by the happiness we see in the eyes of our clients as the blockages are released and their lives fill with peace and joy.

Do you have any advice for people wanting to start their own business?

Follow your dream, trust your intuition and listen to the advice of professionals, especially when it comes to marketing. Stand proud in your product and promote your business effectively.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years we have no doubt that we will still be discovering new ways to alleviate the suffering of our clients, both human and animals. We expect to have at least six books published with a great following for the video discussions, explanations and demonstrations of our successful therapeutic techniques. We also believe that our ALways cards with the individual hologram will be seen as essential to wellbeing and happiness.

