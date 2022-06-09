By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 19:09

Finland plans to build barriers on borders with Russia as tensions escalate Credit: Creative Commons

Finland plans to build barriers located on its eastern borders with Russia, following threats during Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

Finland’s government spoke of its plans to build barriers on its eastern borders due to Russia posing an ongoing threat, on Thursday, June 9, as reported by Reuters.

The government of Finland would first need to amend its border legislation to allow for such a move.

Finland is currently in the application stage for joining NATO, and the nation has had many historic wars with Russia. Despite this its border with Russia does not have any barriers, marked only by plastic lines and signs for the majority of its 1,300 km length.

The government’s proposals would also enable asylum applications in certain areas of the border, with current EU rules allowing for migrants to ask for asylum at any point of an EU border.

Roads and fences would also be built along the borders to help Finland patrol and protect its nation’s safety from any Russian threat.

Krista Mikkonen, Finland’s Minister of internal affairs stated:

“Later on, the government will decide on border barriers to the critical zones on the eastern border, on the basis of the Finnish Border Guard’s assessment.”

The news follows Russia’s Moscow claiming it will give a direct response to any usage of long-range weapons systems by Ukraine’s Kyiv as stated by a Russian diplomat on Thursday, June, 9.

