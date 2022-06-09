By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 14:53

Government of Spain issues EXTREME heatwave warning for this weekend Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

The Government of Spain has issued a heatwave warning for the weekend and the beginning of next week in joint collaboration with its State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on Thursday, June, 9.

The heatwave warning issued by the Government of Spain was shared on AEMET’s official Twitter account:

⚠️High temperatures 🌡️⏫

Atmospheric stability and the arrival of very warm air from North Africa will mean that temperatures could exceed 38 or 40 ºC in large areas of the southern half of the country over the next few days.

The episode could become the first #HeatWave of summer 2022.

⚠️Altas temperaturas 🌡️⏫

La estabilidad atmosférica y la llegada de aire muy cálido del norte de África harán que se puedan superar los 38 o 40 ºC en amplias zonas de la mitad sur en los próximos días.

El episodio podría convertirse en la primera #OlaDeCalor del verano 2022 pic.twitter.com/PemLRejjJl — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

The warning on the extreme heatwave in Spain stated:

Episode of high temperatures in the Peninsula

Information elaborated on 9 June 2022

The situation of generalised stability, which favours strong sunshine, together with the entry of a very warm air mass from North Africa, is leading to an increase in temperatures which, during the weekend and the beginning of next week, may reach values above normal for this time of year, especially in the southwest quadrant of the Peninsula.

From this afternoon and during the day tomorrow, a low pressure centre will begin to form to the northwest of Morocco, which in turn will push a mass of warm air northwards, which will penetrate the south of the Iberian Peninsula.

This phenomenon will lead to a progressive rise in temperatures, with temperatures expected to exceed 38C tomorrow, Friday, in large areas of the Guadalquivir, Guadiana and Tagus valleys, with occasional highs of 40C in the Guadalquivir.

The progressive rise in temperatures will continue throughout the weekend and probably during the beginning of next week.

From Saturday onwards, temperatures are expected to exceed 38C in most of central Spain, Extremadura, northern Andalusia and western Castile-La Mancha.

The rise is likely to continue during Sunday and Monday, tending to stabilise from Tuesday onwards.

The heatwave warning comes after AEMET’s predictions for June, July and August to see amongst the highest temperatures recorded in Spain over a 30 year period.

