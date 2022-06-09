By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 12:04

Innovation and sustainability at WoodFactory

AS the concept of recycling and using reclaimed materials becomes increasingly more popular, WoodFactory in San Pedro Alcantara is finding that its business just keeps on growing.

This unusual shop and factory is owned and run by mother of four Kristel Schoeman-Daneel, and is the first producer of high-quality wood furniture in the south of Spain. Kristel said of the innovative furniture: “In the Netherlands, furniture made of recycled wood is very popular but at the Costa del Sol it was impossible to find these trendy sofas, tables, chairs and lounge sets.”

“We thought it strange since they are perfect for the outdoor life in the south of Spain” – and so the idea for WoodFactory was born!

Kristel’s contemporary furniture creates a feeling of Bohemian Chic made using quality strong reclaimed wood that is made to measure – beneficial for the environment as well as making sure you receive your desired product exactly. With an eye for design, the company also offers a range of made to measure cushions and inlaid tiles to ensure that homogenous look.

Initially, the business was confined to individual customers in and around the Marbella area, but this has grown considerably so that now WoodFactory receives orders from all along the coast of Spain and she has become involved in working with interior designers to design whole bars and restaurants. Kristel has even received orders from as far afield as South Africa!

WoodFactory can either supply from stock or can make products to customers requirements, offering a very versatile range for every room in the house as well as outdoors. This includes indoor and outdoor kitchens, bathroom furniture, beds, nightstands, headboards, tables, chairs, stools, benches, sunbeds, sofas and hockers, as well as accessories such as stunning mirrors, planters, desks, bread boards and chalk boards.

WoodFactory can also produce complete projects that are tailored and made to measure to your wishes.

Naturally, this busy entrepreneur can welcome customers in fluent Dutch, English and Spanish and can also manage a conversation in French or German.

The most common furniture sizes can be found in the shop, while made to measure pieces will be made solely for clients. To see the furniture for yourself visit WoodFactory, Poligono San Pedro de Alcantara, Calle Budapest 16, ES-29670 San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella which is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Lots of examples of the innovative and beautiful furniture can be found on the WoodFactory website, on Instagram as well as Facebook or you can call 620 230 376 to discuss your needs with Kristel.