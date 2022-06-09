Innovative decoration and design from Decorbaño

By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 11:19

Decorbaño are specialists in creating innovative and functional home settings. Image - Decorbaño

Decorbaño in Estepona, Malaga, is a family business specialising in the distribution and exhibition of ceramics and construction materials, using the most innovative and functional bathroom products and accessories.

Founded in 1978, Decorbaño is known in the Estepona region for delivering beautiful designs using the most current materials and the best brands on the market. Whether you are looking to create and design your home, premises, business, terrace or swimming pool, Decorbaño has the tools, knowledge, team and over 40 years of experience to deliver exactly what you envision.

Decorbaño will provide you with quality workmanship and innovative ideas using your desired materials – from porcelain floor tiles to hand-painted tiles, terracotta, natural stones, furniture for your bathroom, custom glass screens, taps, mirrors, toilets, bathtubs, shower trays adjustable to your space, even hydromassage… Your dream project can soon become a reality!

Whether you are looking for an oasis of calm, modern and minimalist, rustic or vintage, Nordic style colours and tones or a more classic look, Decorbaño has the materials and a keen eye for style and detail to help design and create a space that you will love spending time in.

Their customer-orientated approach and large 1,500 m2 showroom with over 100 bathroom styles guarantees you will find exactly what you are looking for and the best quality materials.

To adapt to new needs, Decorbaño has now opened a 500m2 factory store, where you can browse everything they have to offer with the added benefit of factory prices!

This is Decorbaño’s guarantee, in addition to their attentive and personalised service that only a local company like this can offer.

Got a new project in mind? See what Decorbaño can create for you by taking a look at their website: Click here or Facebook page: Click here

Address: Juan de la Cierva Street, 20, 29680, Estepona, Malaga

Telephone: 952 802 346

Email: [email protected]