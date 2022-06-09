Jalon (Alicante) health centre staff subjected to verbal and physical violence

By Linda Hall • 09 June 2022 • 12:22

JALON: Private security needed after health centre staff insulted Photo credit: Departmento de Salud de Denia

STAFF at Jalon’s health centre have been at the receiving end of attacks and insults from disgruntled members of public.

The Work-related Risks department at the Denia Health District (DSD) has received five reports of verbal abuse and one of physical violence involving a doctor, a paediatrician and a member of the health centre’s administrative staff.

Most of the aggression was aimed at the health centre’s receptionists and non-medical staff who have had to endure xenophobic insults and even jostling.

The DSD explained the situation to the town hall who, via Instagram, called on the local population to act in a more appropriate manner. Nevertheless, after the insults, shouting, threats and slurs continued, Grupo Ribera which provides the Marina Alta’s healthcare on behalf of the regional government, has had to provide private security for the centre.

“Since adopting this measure, the situation has changed radically,” medical staff said.

Grupo Ribera’s legal department does not rule out taking legal action against the aggressors, DSD sources said.

