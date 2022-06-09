Exclusive interview: Jane Staunton Machin of Optica Machin English Opticians

By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 11:39

Jane Staunton Machin has been providing eye care on the Costa del Sol for over 20 years

Optica Machin English Opticians based in Estepona, Malaga, is a friendly, family-run opticians that has been providing eye care on the Costa del Sol for over 20 years.

We spoke exclusively with optometrist Jane Staunton Machin about being a woman in business, what motivates and inspires her and her plans for the future…

Describe the business…

We carry out eye examinations and can prescribe and dispense spectacles, we can also fit and dispense contact lenses. We can offer advice and a referral service should our patients need to see an ophthalmologist.

Have you always wanted to open your own business?

I opened the practice in collaboration with my father in June 2000. While there were many opticians on the Costa del Sol, no one was offering a UK style eye test so I took the plunge and opened Optica Machin. My father, grandfather and great grandfather were all opticians in the UK so I was very familiar with the optometry world as a child. The first records we have of his practice were back in 1881. Being an optometrist was a good career choice for a woman, as it allowed some flexibility for family commitments.

What inspires and motivates you?

My inspirations have been my father, who ran his own practice for many years and also members of Vision Aid Overseas, a charity which I have been lucky enough to be involved with. Brian Ellis founded the charity in 1985 and I have participated in five projects in various African countries which, for me, has been a high point in my career.

What is your background?

I qualified from City University in 1981 and worked for some years in high street practices and domiciliary eye care so I had plenty of clinical practice but no experience in running my own business. After emigrating to Spain, I worked in a practice in Gibraltar before opening my own practice, Optica Machin, in Estepona.

Do you have any advice for people wanting to start a business?

I would advise anyone wanting to start their own business to try to gain experience in their chosen field before opening their own business. Some knowledge of business management and accounting would also be very useful.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I would like to be healthy, fit and well enough to keep horse riding!

For more information or an appointment in English or Spanish, phone Jane or Joanne on 952 806 813 or [email protected] or follow them on Facebook @opticamachin.

Address: Optica Machin, Avenida Litoral , Edificio Vistamar, Bloque II, Local 1, 29680, Estepona

