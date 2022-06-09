By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 16:26

Keep mosquitos at bay and prevent bites with all-natural repellents.

Unfortunately, the warm weather of the summer months also brings mosquitos. Luckily, there are several effective repellents that are 100 % natural.

Mosquitos are a nuisance during the summer or in hot, tropical regions. Although they can transmit diseases in some places, mosquito bites are mostly harmless. However, those who have ever been unable to sleep because of a mosquito buzzing in their ear or who have suffered for days with an itchy bite will be pleased to know that there are some effective natural repellents.

Before using any type of repellent, think about whether your home is the perfect den for mosquitos. Fountains, swimming pools and even plant pots are ideal for their reproduction and survival, which is why it is important to try to keep the water as clean as possible. Having said that, try these natural repellents:

Add about 20 drops of eucalyptus oil to a container of water and place it near your bed. You can also add it to products such as body cream or shampoo and use them before going outdoors.

Place a few sprigs of eucalyptus, rosemary or thyme on the doors and windows of the rooms in your home. These plants give off a scent that is very unpleasant to mosquitoes, making them an effective repellent.

As you probably find it impossible to keep the windows closed during summer, you can repel mosquitos by placing glasses filled with water and some white vinegar on the windowsills.

Incense, candles and oils of certain fragrances, such as citronella, lemon, lavender and basil, are very effective against mosquitos, making them ideal for open spaces such as gardens or patios.

